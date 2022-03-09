First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska is expressing her full sentiments regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy penned an open letter to the global media on Tuesday, explaining that the lengthy and passionate message serves as her "testimony."

Zelenska began by noting that "an overwhelming number of media outlets from around the world have reached out with requests for interviews." Instead of conducting interviews, she opted to share her thoughts and experience since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"What happened just over a week ago was impossible to believe. Our country was peaceful; our cities, towns, and villages were full of life," she wrote. "On February 24th, we all woke up to the announcement of a Russian invasion. Tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, planes entered our airspace, missile launchers surrounded our cities."

"Despite assurances from Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets, who call this a 'special operation' — it is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians,” she continued, writing that the "most terrifying and devastating" part of the invasion are the child casualties.

On Sunday, Zelenska reported 38 children had died as a result of the Russian invasion. NBC News has not verified the numbers of people killed and Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians.

In her post on Tuesday, Zelenska went on to write about situations in which children and civilians could not be saved amid the bombings and how their lives have completely changed.

"Our women and children now live in bomb shelters and basements. You have most likely all seen these images from Kyiv and Kharkiv metro stations, where people lie on the floors with their children and pets — trapped beneath," the first lady wrote. "These are just consequences of war for some, for Ukrainians it (is) now a horrific reality. In some cities, families cannot get out of the bomb shelters for several days in a row because of the indiscriminate and deliberate bombing and shelling of civilian infrastructure."

Continued in a series of slideshows, her message touched on people still requiring intensive care and treatment amid the bombings, the poor quality of life and other hardships people are facing.

"War against these innocent people is a double crime," she stated. "Our roads are flooded with refugees. Look into the eyes of these tired (women) and children who carry with them the pain and heartache of leaving loved ones and life as they knew it behind."

She also honored those who are "bravely returning to fight for our freedom," writing that Ukrainians "do not give up" and that Russian president Vladimir Putin "underestimated" their people.

The mother of two also acknowledged those who have provided humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens and thanked neighboring countries for opening their borders to families in need of shelter.

"To all the people around the world who are rallying to support Ukraine. We see You! We’re here watching and appreciate your support," she added, before asking the media to continue to cover what is unraveling in Ukraine.

Zelenska concluded her impactful message by writing that if Putin, "who threatens to start a nuclear war," isn’t stopped, "there will be no safe place in the world for any of us. We will win. Because of our unity. Unity towards love for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!"