Multiple people dead after two planes crash above California airport

Multiple” people were killed after two planes collided over an airport on California’s central coast, authorities said Thursday.

The number of fatalities wasn’t immediately clear, said Michelle Pulido, a spokeswoman for the city of Watsonville.

Pulido said the planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3 p.m. while trying to land.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the planes in a statement as twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people on board and a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person. They were on their final approach when they collided, the agency said.

An image posted by the city showed what appeared to be the wreckage of one of the planes.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. The city said an investigation was underway.

Watsonville is roughly two hours south of San Francisco on the Monterey Bay.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.