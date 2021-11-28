Two children injured in Waukesha parade tragedy released from hospital

Another child injured in the Waukesha parade tragedy has returned home after being hospitalized for their injuries.

According to a press release from Children’s Wisconsin, the hospital where 18 children were treated after a red SUV was driven through Waukesha's 58th annual Christmas Parade, the child was released on Saturday.

"Thankfully, another child was able to return home from Children's Wisconsin," said the hospital.

Another child was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The hospital said that the child would "continue their recovery" at home.

Of the 18 children that the hospital initially treated, just eight remain hospitalized. Of those eight children, four are in serious condition, two are in fair condition, and two are in good condition. No other information about the children is currently available.

Wisconsin Children's said in an earlier statement that there has been an "outpouring of support" for the hospitalized children, including gifts of "toys, food and other items."

The children were among more than 60 people injured when a vehicle was driven through a Christmas parade. The car was allegedly driven by Darrell Brooks. Brooks was arrested and taken into custody, where he remains on a $5 million bail.

Five people, including two members of the Milwaukee "Dancing Grannies," were killed, and a sixth victim, an eight-year-old boy, died of his injuries several days later. Brooks has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with a sixth count expected.

One parade attendee told TODAY that he "threw" his 14-year-old daughter out of the way when he saw the vehicle plowing through the crowd.

“I wanted to get her out of the way,” Thomas Kluka Jr. told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Kluka was attending the parade with his wife, daughter and his daughter's friend. “That was my main concern was just to get her out of the way, just to make sure she was OK, her and her friend. If I had to get hit, I had to get hit, I was just making sure they got out of the way.”

