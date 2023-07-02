Elon Musk says Twitter users will be limited to the amount of posts they can read per day

Elon Musk has announced "temporary limits" to the amount of posts users can read on Twitter each day.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts per day, while unverified accounts are allotted 600 posts and new unverified accounts can read 300, Musk said in a tweet July 1.

He then wrote in an update that the limits would be increasing: 8000 for verified users, 800 for unverified users and 400 for new unverified users. Three hours later, he amended his limits again, writing "now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k."

Starting in April, the blue checkmark was only displayed for users who subscribe to Twitter Blue, a program that first launched in October under Musk, allowing users to pay $8 for the blue checkmark and other features, including editing tweets.

Musk said the new post limits are intended "to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation."

Users immediately noticed the change July 1, with more than 7,000 users reporting a Twitter outage around 11 a.m., according to data from Downdetector. At the time of publication, the number of hourly reports had dropped into the 600s.

Users who tried to access the site received an error message that read “Rate limit exceeded” or “Cannot retrieve tweets," according to NBC News.

Hashtags about the technical difficulty, including #TwitterIsBroken, also began to trend July 1 and continued into Sunday.