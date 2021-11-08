IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Travis Scott will cover funeral costs for the people who died at his concert

The rapper also has partnered with a service to offer free online therapy for those affected by the chaos at his Nov. 5 concert, in which eight people died and hundreds were injured.
Rapper Travis Scott will cover the funeral expenses for the eight people who died at his concert on Nov. 5 after a massive crowd rushed the stage.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
By Scott Stump

Travis Scott has announced he will cover all funeral costs for the eight people who died at his concert last week and will provide "further aid" for individuals affected at an event in which 25 others were hospitalized and hundreds were injured.

The 30-year-old rapper has also partnered with the therapy service BetterHelp to provide free one-on-one online therapy and other mental health services for concertgoers, according to a news release on Monday by BetterHelp.

"These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process," the release noted.

A harrowing scene unfolded on Nov. 5 at the Astroworld Festival in Houston when a massive crowd began to rush toward the front of the stage around 9 p.m. local time, police said. Witnesses said they saw people being trampled and struggling to breathe, and eight people ranging in age from 14 to 27 died in the chaos.

Scott also is refunding all the attendees at the concert and will not perform at a scheduled concert this week in Las Vegas, sources close to Scott told NBC News.

More than a dozen lawsuits against Scott and Astroworld organizers have been filed as of Monday.

