Travis Scott attended an after-party hosted by fellow rapper Drake following his Astroworld concert last week, unaware that eight people had died in the chaos at the show, sources close to Scott told NBC News on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old rapper went to a party at a Dave and Buster's in Houston following the Nov. 5 show in which dozens of people were hospitalized and hundreds more were injured in a stampede when a massive crowd surged toward the stage.

Sources close to Scott told NBC News that he was not aware of the severity of the situation when he arrived at Drake's party. He immediately left the gathering when he was informed about the tragedy that occurred at his concert.

Investigators are continuing to examine how the deadly events unfolded at the show, with officials now saying there was a communication breakdown between first responders and festival organizers when the crowd surge began causing injuries.

The chief of the Houston Fire department told CNN Tuesday that his department was not in communication with concert organizers during the event.

“No, on scene we did not have direct communications with those organizers” Houston fire chief Samuel Pena told CNN on Tuesday night.

Pena said on TODAY Tuesday that he believes Scott also bears some responsibility for the tragic scene because he should have stopped the show.

Both Scott and Kylie Jenner, who is Scott's girlfriend and was at the festival, have said that they didn't know about the deaths until after the show ended.

Remington Richardson, who worked as an emergency medical technician at the event, told Morgan Chesky on TODAY Wednesday that the music was so loud his radio calls for backup went unheard.

He detailed how he tried to save an unconscious girl in the surging crowd as other fans begged for help as well.

"I know for damn sure whoever my hands touched, I did my absolute damnedest to provide the best care I could," Richardson said.

Darius Williams had been hired as event staff the day before the concert but quit before the show began because he said he felt the staff was undertrained.

"I don’t feel like safety was really taken into consideration for the staff nor the attendees of the festival," he told Chesky.

Concert organizers had two security plans in place, but did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.

More than 30 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the festival organizers.

This also is not the first concert in which Scott has had issues with crowd safety.

Kyle Green filed a lawsuit in 2017 after he said he was pushed from a third-floor balcony during Scott's show, leaving him partially paralyzed. He alleged in court papers that Scott "incited mayhem and chaos through his conduct." Scott has denied the allegations and the lawsuit is ongoing.

Scott announced on Monday he will cover the funeral costs for the eight people who died at the concert.