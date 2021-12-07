Travis Scott requests for multiple Astroworld lawsuits to be dismissed

Attorneys for Travis Scott have filed requests for multiple lawsuits against him to be dismissed that are connected to his Astroworld festival concert in Houston last month in which 10 people died following a massive crowd surge.

In six filings made by Scott's team on Monday in Harris County District Court that were obtained by NBC News, he issued a "general denial" of the claims by multiple individual concertgoers and requested the lawsuits be dismissed with prejudice, which means they cannot be brought again.

The responses obtained by NBC News are to civil lawsuits filed by plaintiffs Joseph Ferguson, Jordan Badura, Kaia Redus, Nathaniel Chapa, Cristian Guzman and Bhagu Shahani. Eleven responses in all were filed, six of which were obtained by NBC News.

Shahani is the father of Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M University student who died from injuries sustained at the show. It was the first concert she had ever attended.

Monday's legal filings come in the wake of hundreds of lawsuits stemming from Scott's concert on Nov. 5 at NRG Park in which 10 people died and hundreds were injured in a stampede after a massive surge toward the stage.

A lawsuit seeking more than $750 million was filed on behalf of at least 125 victims last month, and nearly 200 people filed 93 lawsuits through civil rights attorney Ben Crump that Crump said target both Scott and promoter Live Nation. The $750 million suit lists Scott, the rapper Drake, who joined Scott halfway through the concert, Apple Music, which was streaming the festival, and others as defendants.

Scott's attorneys maintain he is not legally liable, and sources close to Scott previously told NBC News that he was not aware of the deadly crush in the crowd while performing.

A Houston Chronicle investigation of the tragic night cited a lack of communication between festival management and first responders and inadequate training of security personnel at the show, which went on for about an hour after the deadly surge started, according to police.

Houston Fire Department chief Samuel Pena said on TODAY last month that Scott should have tried to stop the show when the crowd surge began.

Scott has offered to cover the funeral costs for those who died at the show, as well as providing free mental health services to those affected by the tragedy.

However, multiple families of victims have rejected Scott's offer to pay for the funerals, including the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert.

“The Hilgerts are not about to allow someone else to pay for their son’s funeral," attorney Richard Mithoff told NBC News last week. "It was one of the last things they could do for their son. But of all the things this case is about, this is the least of the family’s concern. The Hilgerts are set on making change and making sure this never happens again.”

A motion was filed last week with the Texas Supreme Court’s panel on multidistrict litigation to consolidate approximately 275 lawsuits involving 2,500 plaintiffs or potential plaintiffs against Scott and the venue before a single judge, according to Variety. The motion was filed by attorneys on both sides of the cases.