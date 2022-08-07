A 22-month-old toddler has died after a cement truck lost control, fell off an overpass and landed atop another vehicle in Texas Friday afternoon, police said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday that deputies responded to a "major crash" off East Beltway 8.

The driver of the cement truck was driving along the main lanes of Beltway 8 when she lost control of the vehicle, veered left, rotated counterclockwise and struck the outside barrier wall before falling over the side, according to officials.

Investigators said the truck was driven by a 36-year-old woman, and NBC affiliate KPRC reported she may have been affected by slick road conditions from rainfall.

According to deputies and an eyewitness who spoke to KPRC, the truck fell onto a Ford Expedition that contained a family of four: a 54-year-old grandmother, her 22-year-old daughter and the daughter's 22-month-old twin boys.

Three out of the four occupants were able to exit the vehicle, and one of the twins was confirmed dead at the scene, authorities said.

The other occupants of the vehicles sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, deputies said.

According to investigators who spoke to KPRC, the truck driver did not show any signs of intoxication at the time of the incident and refused to be taken to the hospital for medical care.

Authorities from the Harris County District Attorney's Office were at the scene for an investigation following the crash, KPRC reported, and officials were unclear if any evidence will lead to charges being filed.