TODAY is 70! Celebrate with memories and messages from the show’s past

On Jan. 14, 1952, anchor Dave Garroway appeared on black-and-white television sets around the country to humbly introduce the first episode of a new morning show.

"Good morning," he said. "The very first good morning of what I hope or suspect will be a great many good mornings between you and I."

Little did Garroway know that would mean more than 25,000 "good mornings" over seven decades on a show that has become a fixture of American television news for generations.

TODAY celebrated its 70th anniversary on Friday with a look back over the years, messages from its iconic former anchors and expressions of gratitude from the family that welcomes you to our neck of the woods every day.

The celebration Thursday night by gathering at the Empire State Building in New York City to watch the skyscraper light up in TODAY's trademark orange to mark the milestone.

"You realize 70 is such a big number," co-anchor Hoda Kotb said on TODAY Friday. "We’re each a tiny little piece of that 70 years."