Teen uses trampoline so residents could jump out window to escape building fire

A quick-thinking teenager used a trampoline to help his neighbors escape after their apartment building went up in flames early Tuesday morning in a suburb of Pittsburgh.

Falon O'Regan, 17, told NBC affiliate WXPI he pulled a trampoline from the yard near his apartment building in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, so that residents trapped inside could jump to safety.

"Me and Robert, my neighbor downstairs, had to move the trampoline from the side of the house to the three bedrooms on the last part of the house because they would’ve gotten hurt if we didn't," O'Regan told WXPI.

O'Regan added some of his neighbors first sent their dogs down to the trampoline, and that it took about 10 minutes of coaxing before they came out themselves.

Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and one other person hurt their leg jumping to safety, WXPI reports.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, WXPI reports, and fire officials are working to determine the cause of the flames and how much damage was caused. The roof of the apartment building partially collapsed, the fire chief told WXPI.

Fire officials told WXPI the 12 adults and six children that were displaced by the fire are being helped by the Red Cross.