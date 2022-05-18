Teen dies after sand collapses on him at Jersey Shore Beach, sister rescued

An 18-year-old male died while playing with his sister at a New Jersey beach when a large hole they were digging in the sand collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

His 17-year-old sister was also trapped but was rescued and treated at the scene, the Toms River Police Department said in a statement.

WNBC, the New York City NBC affiliate, reported that the teen who died was Levy Caverley. Caverley and his family were visiting from Maine, the station reported.

The mayor of Toms River, Mo Hill, told WNBC that the two siblings had been using frisbees to dig a 10-foot hole in the sand when it collapsed on both of them.

Footage from WCAU, the Philadelphia NBC affiliate, shows crews frantically digging in the sand on the beach during the rescue.

Emergency crews and police were able to rescue the teen girl but Caverley died during the collapse, officials said.

Toms River is located along the Jersey Shore, about 80 miles south of New York City.