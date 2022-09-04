TikTok influencer, 21, dies in skydiving accident: ‘The brightest mind'

Friends and family are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a Canadian TikTok influencer who died this week.

Pardazi died in a skydiving accident at Skydive Toronto the evening of August 27. According to a public statement shared by the organization, Parzai was a "welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community" who was diving as "solo student."

Skydive Toronto said in a statement that they are working with local police. The South Simcoe Police said in a public statement that Pardazi was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Her friend Melody Ozgoli confirmed Pardazi’s passing and the manner of her death in an emailed statement to TODAY.

“She was the smartest girl with the brightest mind,” Ozgoli told TODAY. “We all remember her not just for her mesmerizing beauty but for her incredible mind and insight.”

Ozgoli also shared an emotional post full of photos of Pardazi. According to Instagram stories posted by Ozgoli and viewed by TODAY, a funeral for the 21-year-old was held Friday.

"My beautiful Tanya," Ozgoli wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "For now, I have no words. All I can say is that I will miss you forever."

According to her social media, Pardazi was a philosophy student and cheerleader at the University of Toronto Scarborough. She had more than 100,000 TikTok followers, where she went by the handle "philosatea" and shared videos about "whatever interesting topic (her) mom (was) tired of hearing about."

The cheerleading team that Pardazi had been on shared a photo of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"Forever part of our team and in our hearts, Tanya Pardazi was one in a million," the organization wrote.

More tributes from Pardazi's friends flooded social media as news of her death spread. One, from Kimia Sepanlou, pictured Pardazi as her friend hoped to remember her.

"I'm heartbroken, because we never got to go on our Bali trip together like we always talked about, but also at eerie ease knowing you finally got your answer as to what an afterlife looks like," she wrote, in part.

"You were one in a million and went out like one in a million would," Sepanlou continued. "You were loved by many. You'll be missed by many. Wait for me on the other side."

Related: