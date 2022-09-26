Swastika-wearing gunman kills 15, wounds at least 39 in school shooting in Russia

A gunman with a swastika on his T-shirt killed 15 people, including 11 children, and wounded at least 39 at a school in Russia on Monday before dying by suicide, investigators said.

The identity of the attacker and the motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, about 600 miles east of Moscow, were not clear.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said the gunman was wearing a balaclava.

It released a short video showing his body lying on the floor of a classroom with overturned furniture and papers strewn on the floor. He was dressed all in black, with a red swastika in a circle drawn on his shirt.

“I express my deep, sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of those who died as a result of the cynical and ruthless attack on the school in Izhevsk,” Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said in a statement. “The monstrous crime claimed the lives of children, including very young ones, and adults. This is a terrible tragedy, a heavy loss for all of us.”

Tass news agency quoted investigators as saying the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition.

Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.

In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. In April, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before dying by suicide.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.