Suspect manhunt underway after man fatally shot on NYC train in unprovoked attack

A man died after he was shot on a New York City subway train Sunday, just one month after 10 people were shot and even more were injured on a subway train.

New York Police Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a news conference that police were called to the Canal Street train station at about 11:50 a.m. ET, responding to reports that a person had been shot.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso, Corey said. The man was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he died, he added.

He was later identified as Goldman Sachs employee Daniel Enriquez, 48, of Brooklyn.

Corey said the man had been seated in the last car of a Manhattan-bound Q train when the shooting happened. A person who had been pacing the car pulled out a gun and shot Enriquez with what appeared to be no provocation, witnesses told officials.

Police are reviewing security video. Corey said the person is described as “a dark-skinned male who was heavyset with a beard,” adding, “He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell shared surveillance photos of the suspect in a Monday morning tweet, saying “We need all eyes on this.”

New York City Transit President Richard Davey offered his condolences to the victim’s family.

“Obviously, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” Davey said, “and for those who were on the train and experienced this tragic event.”

Enriquez had worked for the research division of Goldman Sachs since 2013, the company said in a statement.

“Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years. He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence,” CEO David Solomon said.

“We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time.”

Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people last month.

A police officer at the Canal Street subway station in New York, May 22, 2022. A man was shot and killed on Sunday morning on a subway train in Lower Manhattan in an attack that investigators believed was unprovoked, the police said. Dakota Santiago / The New York Times via Redux Pictures

Thirteen people were injured in the shooting last month when the gunman, wearing a gas mask, threw two smoke canisters and then opened fire aboard a car on the N train as it approached the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn during the morning rush hour, authorities said.

New York police arrested Frank R. James, 62, last month as a suspect in the rush-hour attack.

Corey said more officers were patrolling train stations in response to a question about people who may be nervous about riding the train amid the shootings.

He said he hopes anyone who may have information about the shooter will come forward and help the officers catch the perpetrator, who remains at large.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.