Suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting is now in custody, police sources say

Police have apprehended Frank R. James, the man police identified as a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 wounded and 13 others injured, police sources told NBC New York on Wednesday.

James was taken into custody in Manhattan, law enforcement sources said.

Earlier in the day, authorities called James a suspect rather than a person of interest.

The shift in language came after another key development in the ongoing probe, with investigators linking the gun allegedly used in the Tuesday morning rush-hour attack to James and an Ohio pawn shop, law enforcement sources said.

Frank R. James has been identified by police as the renter of a U-Haul van possibly connected to the Brooklyn subway shooting, in New York, on April 12, 2022. NYPD via AP

“@NYCMayor just announced that Frank James is now a suspect in yesterday’s subway shooting and no longer just a person of interest,” Fabien Levy, the press secretary for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, said in a tweet.

Cellphones buzzed shortly after James was named a suspect, urging New Yorkers to call authorities if they see him.

A 9mm Glock handgun left at the scene has been traced by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators to James and a pawn shop in Columbus, Ohio, law enforcement said. The suspect purchased it there in 2011, sources said.

A $50,000 reward was offered to find James, who police said had addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

He rented a U-Haul van, the keys of which were found at the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

That van was discovered in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn, about 5 miles from the Sunset Park attack.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.