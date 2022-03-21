Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, the court said in a statement Sunday.

Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, part of the Johns Hopkins Health System, on Friday night, court officials said.

Tests showed he had an infection, and he has been receiving intravenous antibiotics, according to the court’s statement.

Thomas’ symptoms were abating, he was comfortable, and he could be released in the next few days, the court said.

Thomas will participate in cases that he may miss by using briefs, transcripts and oral arguments, sometimes delivered virtually, the court said.

The court is operating with a 6-3 conservative majority. Thomas’ absence would be unlikely to unsettle that majority.

The health and well-being of members of the Supreme Court are always closely watched, particularly for justices whose judicial philosophies differ from that of the party that controls the White House. Thomas is one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court.

The Senate will begin hearings Monday for President Joe Biden’s first pick for a rare vacancy on the court, federal appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Thomas has been the subject of recent discussion about the court. His wife, Ginni Thomas, recently discussed attending the rally former President Donald Trump held on Jan. 6, 2021, before a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol.

