Steve Buscemi punched while walking in New York City

Actor Steve Buscemi was walking in New York City last week when someone punched him in broad daylight on a Manhattan street.

The assault occurred just before noon Wednesday, the police department’s public information office said.

Police arrived to find Buscemi, 66, with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. He was stable when emergency services took him to a hospital, where he was treated.

An investigation continues, police said, and no arrests have been made.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist said in a statement. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

Buscemi, the Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner, is known for his roles in the HBO shows “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire” and for his versatility across dozens of movies in his decadeslong career.

The seemingly random attack is the latest in a string of bizarre incidents in which New York City pedestrians — including several celebrities and influencers — have been attacked walking on the street.

In March, fellow former “Boardwalk Empire” cast member Michael Stuhlbarg was also attacked walking through Central Park. Police alleged that Xavier Israel, 27, threw a rock that struck Stuhlbarg in the back of the head, and Stuhlbarg reportedly chased him out of the park. Israel was arrested and charged with assault, police said.

Multiple women in the city have shared stories on TikTok in recent months of assaults while they were returning home from class, traveling to work and walking a dog, among other activities. At least two of the women online described suspects with similar characteristics.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.