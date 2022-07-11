Spirit Airlines flight catches fire after landing at Atlanta airport

Passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight endured a frightening scene when their plane caught on fire after landing in Atlanta on Sunday.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out of the plane on the runway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after a flight had arrived from Tampa, Florida.

Brakes in the landing gear overheated and ignited, according to airport officials. Firefighters put out the fire, and the plane was towed to the gate, where passengers deplaned without any injuries, a representative for Spirit Airlines told NBC News.

The plane was temporarily removed from service to be repaired, the representative added.

The incident comes weeks after three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries when a Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic skidded to a stop at Miami International Airport after the landing gear collapsed. The plane caught fire, and all 126 people on board were evacuated.