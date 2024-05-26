Nearly 400,000 without power in Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky as storms batter central US

Nearly 400,000 people in Missouri, Arkansas and Kentucky have no power after severe storms and tornadoes swept through the region Saturday and continued into Sunday.

Additionally, more than 46,000 people are without power in Texas as well as more than 22,000 in Tennessee, while nearly 16,000 customers have outages in Kansas and nearly 14,000 in Indiana, according to poweroutage.us.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on X Sunday afternoon noting that though conditions had calmed some, another wave of storms were expected later in the evening. He noted one death had been reported, at least five counties had declared a state of emergency, and an estimated 213,000 reported power outages.

The governor warned people to avoid flooded roads and reminded them to steer clear of downed power lines.

“We have gotten through at least the first part of this event and we want to make sure we don’t lose anybody else,” Beshear said. “So everybody out there stay safe, be very weather aware as we go into tonight and late tonight.”

Concerns about severe weather also forced a delay for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, set to take place Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gates were reopened to spectators, who were earlier asked to evacuate and take shelter, after lightning cleared the area around 2 p.m. ET.

Storm damage in Oklahoma City on May 20, 2024. Bryan TerrT / USA TODAY NETWORK

At least 15 storm-related deaths were reported as of Sunday morning, with seven deaths out of Cooke County, Texas; two deaths in Mayes County, Oklahoma; five deaths in different counties in Arkansas; and one in Louisville, Kentucky.

The dead in Texas included two children, ages 2 and 5, and three family members who were found together in a home near the small community of Valley View, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said.

Additionally, multiple people in Denton County, Texas, were transported to hospitals by ambulance and helicopter for storm-related injuries, officials said, but the full extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Of the five deaths in Arkansas, one was a 26-year-old woman who was found dead outside of a destroyed home in Olvey, a small community in Boone County, said Daniel Bolen of the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

An additional death in Arkansas was reported in Benton County, one other was reported in Baxter County, and two more were reported in Marion County.

One person died in Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Craig Greenberg said on X on Sunday following “the severe weather that just moved through the area and some structural damage reported,” he said.

The man was believed to have been hit by a tree when he was found dead, WAVE reported.

Details on the two deaths in Oklahoma were not immediately available.

Violent storms overtook the region Saturday evening and overnight, overturning 18-wheelers, destroying homes, toppling power lines and crushing a Shell station in Cooke County where dozens were trapped for a period of time Saturday night, Sappington told NBC News. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported at the truck stop, and those taking shelter appeared to have been evacuated by Sunday morning.

One of the Saturday-night tornadoes barreled through a rural area near a mobile home park in Texas, officials said. And in Oklahoma, guests at an outdoor wedding were injured from storm damage.

“It’s just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe,” Sappington told The Associated Press.

Multiple tornadoes and hail 2 inches in diameter were reported in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the weather service, and six people were injured and taken for treatment in Mayes County, said Michael Dunham, deputy director of emergency management for Mayes County.

In Benton County, Arkansas, “multiple” people were injured as a result of the storms, and emergency response teams were on search and rescue throughout the night, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said. And in Baxter County, “close to two dozen” people were taken to the hospital for injuries, including six children.

“We are still on search and rescue right now,” Melody Kwok, a county communications director, said. “This is a very active situation.”

The severe weather will push east on Sunday into the Midwest and Ohio Valley, including Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, St. Louis and Cincinnati. Storms are expected to affect 42 million people in the region.

A tornado watch is in effect in the mid-Mississippi Valley, including Kentucky and Tennessee, through the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts are considered the most likely hazard in the majority of the region, but tornadoes and large hail are also possible as the storms move east.

Flash flooding is a risk as the storms creep across the country, especially in the mid-Mississippi Valley, where 3 million are under flood alerts, including in Memphis, Tennessee, and Tupelo, Mississippi.

Officials at the Indianapolis 500 advised spectators to take cover Sunday as lightning strikes were reported in the area.

“Given the proximity of lightning moving toward the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a decision has been made to pause the pre-race ceremonies and move fans out of the grandstands and Snake Pit,” the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a post on X.

The storms will continue to move east and finish off Monday on the East Coast, where a slight risk of severe weather was issued to the mid-Atlantic, including Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina. In this region, 27 million are at risk of experiencing strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe wind will be the main hazard to watch out for, but storms could have the capability of producing large hail or a tornado.

Throughout the weekend, rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2.5 inches, with 3-plus inches possible in areas where training storms develop.

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.