Snow falls in Florida — yes, Florida — in rare cold snap

Snow in the Sunshine State?!

Some parts of the Florida Panhandle saw snow flurries as temperatures plunged below freezing.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook video of snowflakes falling overnight.

“Well how’s this for a temperature change?” the sheriff’s office wrote in the caption. “From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 am captured during patrol in the Lowe’s parking lot on Beal by B-Shift Central! Bundle up out there!”

The snow didn’t stick and didn’t cause any issues, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press.

Okaloosa County is home to Destin and Fort Walton Beach, which is known for its white sands and emerald waters. The county borders parts of Alabama, which also experienced rare snow showers overnight.

The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, shared a cold weather alert on Twitter on Sunday, warning that temperatures could drop into the teens, 20s, or 30s across the region.

The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners posted a cold weather warning on Facebook Monday, saying that temperatures could once again dip below 40 degrees on Monday night. The office noted that two cold weather shelters for the homeless would open in the evening.

Several people shared clips on Twitter of the unusual snowfall across parts of Florida and Alabama. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office shared a clip of flurries that began swirling as a deputy made a traffic stop in Freeport, Florida.

“Needless to say, the driver got a warning,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter. “Enjoy, and wherever the driver is — you have Mother Nature to thank.”