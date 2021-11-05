Video shows chilling moment skydivers are nearly hit in midair by stalled plane

A group of skydivers experienced a stomach-churning moment captured on video last month when their plane nearly collided with them while they were in midair after a stall sent the aircraft spiraling beneath them.

A group of nine skydivers had already jumped off a plane at 16,000 feet in Mossel Bay, South Africa, when the Beechcraft C90 King Air stalled with five skydivers still inside, according to videographer Bernard Janse van Rensburg's account of the incident posted on Viral Hog.

The video shows the heart-stopping moment when the plane spiraled and went directly under part of the group that was in the air, narrowly missing them.

The pilot thankfully regained control of the plane and landed safely. No one was hurt.