IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The 9 award-winning toys every kid will want this year, according to experts 

Video shows chilling moment skydivers are nearly hit in midair by stalled plane

A heart-stopping moment in South Africa last month was caught on video when a spiraling plane nearly collided with a group of skydivers.

Skydivers narrowly miss being hit by plane: TODAY’s headlines

Nov. 5, 202101:19
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

A group of skydivers experienced a stomach-churning moment captured on video last month when their plane nearly collided with them while they were in midair after a stall sent the aircraft spiraling beneath them.

A group of nine skydivers had already jumped off a plane at 16,000 feet in Mossel Bay, South Africa, when the Beechcraft C90 King Air stalled with five skydivers still inside, according to videographer Bernard Janse van Rensburg's account of the incident posted on Viral Hog.

The video shows the heart-stopping moment when the plane spiraled and went directly under part of the group that was in the air, narrowly missing them.

The pilot thankfully regained control of the plane and landed safely. No one was hurt.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 