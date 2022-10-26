SkyBridge Michigan, world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, is now open

Daredevil tourists in Michigan can now walk across the world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge.

The attraction, located at Michigan’s Boyne Mountain Resort, connects the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge.

According to the resort, thousands of guests visited the pedestrian bridge for its opening on Oct. 15.

“Standing at approximately 1,200-feet-long, bridge visitors experience a thrilling adventure with panoramic views of Boyne Valley and this season’s picturesque fall foliage,” the resort said in a press release.

Tourists cross the newly opened SkyBridge Michigan. Courtesy of SkyBridge Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort

Guests who travel to the SkyBridge Michigan can take in the beautiful scenery while riding a chairlift to the top of the mountain. Then, they can experience the open-air walk across the five-foot-wide attraction, which hangs 118 feet above Boyne Valley, the press release said.

Those who aren’t afraid of heights can enjoy a clear view of the fall leaves below them at the center of the bridge, which features a 36-foot glass floor.

Visitors can stroll along SkyBridge Michigan from 10 a.m. until dusk daily, through Oct. 31. The bridge will be open from Friday through Sunday starting on Nov. 4 until Dec. 4. Daily openings will resume on Dec. 9 and last through the winter season until Jan. 7.

An aerial view of the new bridge. Courtesy of SkyBridge Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort

Tickets are valid the day of purchase. They are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 70 and older and $15 for children who are 3-10 years old. Children two and under receive free entry.

Guests can buy tickets and learn more about the attraction at the resort’s website.

The bridge is the latest addition to the Boyne Mountain Resort, which has been open since 1948.

“If either lightning or thunder is present within a 15-mile radius of the site, SkyBridge Michigan must not operate or must be evacuated,” the website said. “SkyBridge Michigan is able to operate during precipitation as long as visibility is adequate and walking surfaces are clear.”

People crossing the newly constructed SkyBridge Michigan. Courtesy SkyBridge Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort

Boyne Mountain is not the first resort to build a bridge so tourists will come, so to speak. In 2019 the 700-foot Gatlinburg SkyBridge opened in East Tennessee near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Both the Michigan and Tennessee bridges have glass at the center to look down at the valley below but are not fully made of glass.

In China, however, glass bridges targeting tourists have become somewhat of a craze, despite some reported safety issues.

In 2021, Chinese state news agency Xinhua has reported there were at least 60 glass bridges under construction or already built in the country by the end of 2016. However, the state media outlet ECNS had previously estimated in 2019 there were as many as 2,300 glass bridges and “an undetermined number of glass walkways and slides” across the country, NBC News reported.