A shark attacked and killed a Pennsylvania woman on vacation in the Bahamas

A bull shark attacked and killed a 58-year-old woman while she was snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, officials say.

Bahamian officials said that the woman — whose name has yet to be released — was visiting from Pennsylvania. She and her relatives took a tour of Green Cay, nearly a half mile northwest of Rose Island.

The family went snorkeling in waters popular with tourists.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said that sometime around 2 p.m., the woman’s family witnessed her being attacked by a bull shark.

Soon after the attack, the woman’s family and an operator of the boating company pulled her onboard the tour company and took her to the closest docking facility.

Skippings said that emergency responders had responded to the scene but “confirmed no vital signs of life” at the time.

Skippings added that they are investigating the woman's death and that particular beach has been closed off to any type of snorkeling activities. She did not know if or when it would be reopened.

She added that it was "safe" to say the woman who died was the mother of the family on vacation.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the victim and her family took sail on a seven-night cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida. They sailed as guests with Harmony of the Seas, a cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean confirmed the tourist's death in a statement provided to NBC News.

"While on an independent shore excursion in Nassau, Bahamas, a guest sailing on Harmony of the Seas experienced injuries from a shark," the statement reads. "After arriving at a local hospital for treatment, the guest passed away from their injuries. Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time."

According to National Geographic, bull sharks are typically known for living in high-population areas. Experts consider them to be the world’s most dangerous sharks. They're able to live in both saltwater and freshwater, which enables them to migrate into river systems and estuaries.