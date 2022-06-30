IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Second visitor in 3 days gored by a bison at Yellowstone

A bull bison attacked a 71-year-old woman at the park on Wednesday, just days after a man was gored while rushing in to help others.

By Gina Vivinetto, Drew Weisholtz and Scott Stump

Another visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison — just days after a Colorado man was attacked.

The victim, a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday, according to a news release on the Yellowstone National Park Service website.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The attack happened when the woman and her daughter accidentally approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle, which was parked at a nearby trailhead.

This is the third reported bison attack at Yellowstone in 2022 — coming only two days after a bison gored a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs on Monday.

The bison attacked the man after the man rushed in to help others in a grisly incident that was captured on camera.

Footage from the attack shows the bison approaching two adults and a child when the man ran to them to help. The man was able to grab the child away from the animal before being knocked to the ground. He later went to a hospital where he was treated for injuries to his arm.

While bison attacks at Yellowstone are uncommon, they do happen. In late May, a 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored by a bison and thrown 10 feet in the air after coming within 10 feet of it.

The animals, which are notoriously unpredictable, can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds and run three times faster than humans, according to the NPS website.  

Visitors to Yellowstone are advised to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes — and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

“If you saw a bull on a ranch, you probably wouldn’t walk right into the pen and take a photo and if you see a bull bison at a national park you probably shouldn’t walk up and take a photo,” National Parks Conservation Association Wildlife Program Director Bart Melton told TODAY. “You want to give it deference and respect in the space it needs.”

Melton urged visitors to remember to be cautious around wildlife.

“This is a wild space, and it’s important to make sure that the next person has the opportunity to see that wildlife, that you take appropriate precautions to protect yourself, to protect the wildlife and your family,” Melton said.

