Second brother's body found after jump to death from ‘Jaws Bridge’

Days after police recovered the body of 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, officials announced that they found the body of his missing brother.

Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, was reported missing on Monday. He and his brother had been part of a group of four people who jumped off Big Bridge, featured in the 1975 film “Jaws.”

Local Boston NBC affiliate WBTS reported at the time that the group had leaped off the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday evening. Two of the jumpers had managed to make it out of the water, but the Bulgin brothers were caught up in the current and unable to make it to shore.

In a Thursday Facebook post, the Massachusetts State Police confirmed that Tavaughn Bulgin’s body had been found.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Bulgin family upon the devasting loss of these two young men,” the Massachusetts State Police said in a post shared on Facebook.

“For decades, locals and tourists alike have taken part in the tradition of jumping into the ocean from the bridge,” continued the Facebook post. “The victims, brothers Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, were from Jamaica and working for the summer at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard. Tavaris’ body was recovered from the ocean on Monday. The search for Tavaughn, who is presumed to have also died, is ongoing. We offer our deep condolences to the Bulgin family and their friends.”

According to the post, a shell fisherman located Tavaughn Bulgin’s body sometime around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. His body was found on the edge of Sengekontacket Pond.

The post noted that Massachusetts State Police Sergeant David Mackin attended a vigil for the brothers alongside the commander of the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks, Oak Bluffs Police Chief John Searle, and Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee.