Why the record-breaking $2B Powerball jackpot was delayed

Powerball players had to wait a little longer before finding out if they won the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot.

Monday night's drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning after one state's lottery was still processing sales and play data at the time of the drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The jackpot climbed beyond an earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion, according to the association.

It wasn't yet clear if anyone matched all of the winning numbers. The draw was held at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee.

The association said in a statement early Tuesday morning that the drawing would be delayed because all 48 participating lotteries must submit their sales and play data before the winning numbers are selected.

"Powerball has been in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue," the association said in a statement. "The delay is unfortunate as the other 47 lotteries were able to complete the required security procedures in a timely fashion."

The association did not name which state lottery experienced the delay, and said it was likely that the drawing wouldn't take place until the morning of Nov. 8.

"Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the association said in a separate statement. "Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win."

The delay only added to the anticipation of finding out if there would be a winner for the $2.04 billion prize — the largest jackpot in the history of the lottery.

The jackpot amount is how much one person would take home if they chose annual installments — in this case, payments of about $63 million every year for 30 years.

Many winners in the past have opted for the one-time lump sum payment, which for this drawing is valued at about $929 million.

There were no winning tickets for the Nov. 5 drawing for an estimated $1.6 billion, which was previously the largest prize offered. The last Powerball jackpot was claimed on Aug. 3, when a lucky ticket holder from Pennsylvania won about $206 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016 when three winners split a prize estimated at about $1.5 billion.

Once drawn, the winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing will be posted on the Powerball website. For now, players have to keep waiting — and holding on to their tickets.

"Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, even if that means a further delay," the association said.