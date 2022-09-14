R. Kelly found guilty on 6 counts of child pornography in federal trial

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal jury has found disgraced singer R. Kelly guilty on six counts of sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor in a case stemming from accusations that Kelly conspired to intimidate and bribe witnesses and cover up evidence in a previous criminal trial against him.

The decision came on the second day of deliberations and came one year after Kelly was convicted in New York on charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking. He is serving a 30-year prison sentence in that case.

Kelly had faced 13 counts, including charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, conspiring to obstruct justice, and conspiring to receive child pornography. He was acquitted on seven counts. Kelly had been accused by prosecutors of engaging in sex acts with five minors and recording some of the abuse on multiple videos.

During the trial, spread across five weeks, jurors heard from several of Kelly’s alleged victims, who all testified that they were underage when Kelly began sexually abusing them.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was tried alongside two co-defendants, former business manager Derrel McDavid and associate Milton “June” Brown. McDavid and Brown were both found not guilty on all charges.

Both men were accused of conspiring with Kelly to rig the outcome of the singer’s 2008 criminal trial in Cook County, which involved a video recording of Kelly allegedly sexually abusing a minor, according to the federal charges against them.

Prosecutors centered their case around a star witness, identified by the pseudonym Jane in court, who identified herself as the person in a 26-minute videotape sent anonymously to the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002 that allegedly showed Kelly performing sex acts with an underage girl. NBC News has not viewed the videotape. Parts of it and several other recordings, purportedly depicting Kelly engaged in sex acts with minors, were played during the trial as the prosecution presented its case.

Kelly was previously tried in Cook County on child pornography charges relating to the same video and was acquitted. Jane refused to testify at that trial.

In emotional testimony, Jane, now 37, said the singer began having sex with her when she was 15, and he was in his 30s and continued to do so “hundreds” of times before she turned 18. She also testified that he exerted an intense psychological grip on her that caused her to isolate herself from her parents and keep the relationship secret to remain “loyal” to him.

She testified that she decided to come forward a few years ago because she “became exhausted with living with his lies.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.