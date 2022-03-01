Queen Elizabeth returns to virtual engagements after COVID-19 diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth II returned to holding virtual audiences Tuesday, a positive sign in her recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 in late February.

The queen, 95, conducted two virtual engagements from Windsor Castle with the ambassadors from Andorra and Chad, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement to TODAY.

Queen Elizabeth conducts two virtual engagements with Carles Jordana Madero, Andorra's ambassador to the U.K., and his wife, Soraia Maria Valls Pinilla. Victoria Jones / AFP via Getty Images

On Feb. 20, Buckingham Palace announced Elizabeth was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was previously vaccinated alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, in January 2021. She had also received a booster shot.

Due to her diagnosis, the monarch postponed two scheduled virtual audiences she had planned last week and also canceled a few of them as well.

COVID-19 has swept the royal family of late. Elizabeth's oldest son, Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for the virus for the second time in early February. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, later tested positive on Feb. 14.

Charles resumed royal duties soon after. On Feb. 17, he presented the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes at St. James’s Palace in London, and a few days after that, he visited Hereford Cathedral.

The virtual engagements were the queen's first since testing positive for COVID-19 last month. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

The monarch's health was also a cause for concern in October when she had to spend one night in the hospital, canceling a trip to Northern Ireland in the process.

Doctors told her to rest for two weeks and stop taking long walks in Windsor Great Park. She was also advised not to drink her Dubonnet cocktails anymore.