17 powerful Queen Elizabeth quotes to celebrate the monarch

For over 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at 96, ruled Great Britain. As the longest-reigning monarch in British history, she shared many inspirational words of wisdom.

The queen made history in 2022 by celebrating her Platinum Jubilee after taking the throne at age 25 in 1952.

These powerful quotes from some of her prominent public speeches celebrate her legacy.

17 best Queen Elizabeth quotes

During the queen's Commonwealth Day message in 2022

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all."

During a speech at the Inauguration of the General Synod in 2015

"St. Paul reminds us that all Christians, as ambassadors for Christ, are entrusted with the ministry of reconciliation."

During the 2014 Christmas broadcast

"Sometimes it seems that reconciliation stands little chance in the face of war and discord. But, as the Christmas truce a century ago reminds us, peace and goodwill have lasting power in the hearts of men and women."

During the 2011 Christmas broadcast

"It is through this lens of history that we should view the conflicts of today, and so give us hope for tomorrow."

“Although we are capable of great acts of kindness, history teaches us that we sometimes need saving from ourselves – from our recklessness or our greed.”

During the 2008 Christmas broadcast

"When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future."

During a speech at the France State Banquet in 2008

"With a growing spirit of mutual understanding on so many levels, we stand ready to face the global challenges ahead, knowing that when we work together we can produce effective and enduring results."

During the 2006 Christmas broadcast

“The birth of a baby brings great happiness — but then the business of growing up begins.”

During the 2004 Christmas broadcast

“Everyone is our neighbour, no matter what race, creed or colour.”

During the 2002 Christmas broadcast

"Our modern world places such heavy demands on our time and attention that the need to remember our responsibilities to others is greater than ever."

During the queen’s Golden Jubilee message in 2002

“I believe that, young or old, we have as much to look forward to with confidence and hope as we have to look back on with pride.”

During the 1998 Christmas broadcast

"Though we each lead different lives, the experience of growing older, and the joys and emotions which it brings, are familiar to us all."

During the 1997 Christmas broadcast

"Being united — that is, feeling a unity of purpose — is the glue that bonds together the members of a family, a country, a Commonwealth. Without it, the parts are only fragments of a whole; with it, we can be much more than the sum of those fragments."

During the 1991 Christmas broadcast

“Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly of wisdom and we must always be ready to listen and respect other points of view."

During the 1989 Christmas broadcast

“You’ve all seen pictures of the Earth taken from space. Unlike all the other planets in the solar system, Earth shimmers green and blue in the sunlight and looks a very pleasant place to live.”

During the 1974 Christmas broadcast

"Perhaps we make too much of what is wrong and too little of what is right. The trouble with gloom is that it feeds upon itself and depression causes more depression."

During the 1963 Christmas broadcast

“We know the reward is peace on Earth, goodwill toward men, but we cannot win it without determination and concerted effort.”