Queen Elizabeth II is kicking off her Platinum Jubilee celebration with a brand-new portrait.

Released on Wednesday, the specially commissioned photo shows the monarch wearing a beautiful blue wool coat and dress. The Angela Kelly design features pearl embellishments and diamante trim at the neckline and down the front of the coat.

The 96-year-old posed for her official Platinum Jubilee portrait in Windsor Castle's Victoria Vestibule, one of the private apartments of the historic building, on May 25. The castle’s Round Tower and a statue of King Charles II are also visible in the background.

Queen Elizabeth II poses for her Platinum Jubilee portrait. Ranald Mackechnie / Royal Communications

For her official portrait, the queen enlisted the help of photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who has already taken two portraits of the monarch.

In 2016, the queen celebrated her 90th birthday by posing for this photo with the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.

In 2016, the queen celebrated her 90th birthday and posed for this portrait with Prince Charles, Prince George and Prince William. Ranald Mackechnie / Buckingham Palace

Four years later, the group posed for another photo to celebrate the beginning of a new decade in 2020.

In 2020, the royal group posed again for a new portrait, which was taken by the same photographer, Ranald Mackechnie. Ranald Mackechnie / PA via AP

In an official statement, Mackechnie described his experience photographing the queen once again, saying, “It is an honour to be asked and a privilege to undertake.”

The queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee celebration. Events have been held throughout 2022, but the official four-day celebration runs from June 2 to June 5.

To mark the occasion, the monarch issued the following statement, which was shared with TODAY:

Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions. I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm. Queen Elizabeth II

There will be plenty of festivities over the next few days, starting with the queen's birthday parade, otherwise known as Trooping the Colour, on Thursday. The following day, a Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

On Saturday, the derby at Epsom Downs will take place, followed by a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace. On Sunday, the Big Jubilee Lunch and Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also take place.

