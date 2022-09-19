Royal family shares never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth as she is laid to rest

Following her state funeral on Monday, the late Queen Elizabeth II has officially been laid to rest.

The royal family made the announcement by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the queen walking alone in the countryside.

"May flights of Angels sing thee to they rest," the post said, quoting Shakespeare's "Hamlet."

"In loving member of Her Majesty The Queen," the post concluded, noting her lifespan of 1926 to 2022.

According to the official Twitter account of the royal family, the queen’s private burial took place this evening in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The queen's committal service took place early Monday morning at St. George’s Chapel and ended at Windsor Castle.

King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor is a 26.6-mile journey from Buckingham Palace, the official British royal residence and the monarch's administrative headquarters. According to a statement issued to People by the Queen’s former assistant private secretary Samantha Cohen, the Queen had a special connection to Windsor.

“She died in her favorite place and was laid to rest in her favorite place alongside her husband and other members of her family,” Cohen explained.

The announcement of Queen Elizabeth's burial — which comes on the heels of 10 days of national mourning in the United Kingdom — included an image of her during her early years as a princess and heir presumptive.

The black and white photo shows the queen seated beside her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and with her father, King George VI, at the other end of a couch. The queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, and her younger sister Princess Margaret who died in 2002, are seen standing on opposite ends of the family photograph.

The tweet noted that "The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father, King George VI, mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret."

The Shakespearian line shared late Monday by the royal family account has held signifiant meaning over the years.

Originally spoken in the fifth act of the play, as Horatio holds his Hamlet dying in his arms, he pays tribute to the Prince of Denmark.

“Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," he said.

In his first televised speech as monarch, King Charles III made the same reference.

“To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing to thy rest,” he said in the address on Sept. 9.

The line was also featured in a the choral composition "Song for Athene" by John Tavener, which was performed at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, The Evening Standard reported.