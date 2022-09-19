Here’s the guest list for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Before Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest at Windsor Castle, more than 2,000 people will attend her funeral Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

The guest list has been carefully curated and includes members of the royal family, government figures and heads of state from around the world, Buckingham Palace said.

The queen's closest family members, including her children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry, will enter Westminster Abbey as part of a procession accompanying the late monarch's casket.

Other family members, including Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived by car.

Dozens of royals who were not part of the procession will also be present at Westminster Abbey. Sarah, Duchess of York and the former wife of Prince Andrew, is on the guest list. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their spouses are also attending.

Beyond the royal family, current and former political figures will also be filling the pews. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are attending, as well as British Prime Minister Liz Truss and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The guest list also includes members of the Armed Forces, the Police Service and the Home Civil Service. Representatives of public and civic bodies and the queen’s patronages will be at the abbey, too.

In addition to these representatives, the guest list includes about 200 people who were recognized during the Queen's Birthday Honors earlier this year. That list includes those who made "extraordinary contributions to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic" or who have volunteered in their local communities, Buckingham Palace said.

The funeral caps off 10 days of nationwide mourning following the death of the queen at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8. While the British public will not be in attendance at the funeral, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets outside Westminster Abbey and along the route that the royal procession will take. People also waited hours in line earlier this week to pay their respects to the queen as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.