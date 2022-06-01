Queen Elizabeth II has weathered yet another storm during her time on the throne.

The queen was on a plane Tuesday that was delayed due to lightning, according to Buckingham Palace. Reports had said the flight to London’s Northolt Airport from Aberdeen, Scotland was disrupted.

“The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns,” a palace spokesperson told NBC News.

The flight comes just before the highly anticipated Platinum Jubilee honoring the queen’s 70 years on the throne. The event is expected to begin Thursday and attract some of the most familiar royals, including Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will attend the event with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The family of four will not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday, though. Neither will Prince Andrew.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple told NBC News last month.

The palace will also host a party Saturday for the Platinum Jubilee that will feature Queen + Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross and Elton John in a pre-tape performance. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda are also slated to appear, while guests will be treated to performances from “The Phantom Of The Opera,” “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The queen is 96 years old and it remains to be seen how much of her the public will see, with other royals filling in for her at events, and it’s unclear if she will be on hand for a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour, which is a military display held to commemorate a monarch’s birthday.

The Queen’s 70 years on the throne is the longest for any British monarch, eclipsing the 63 years served by Queen Victoria, who died in 1901.