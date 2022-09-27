The new Prince and Princess of Wales made their first official visit to Wales since they began using their updated titles.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton were named the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month. They were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.

The Princess and Prince of Wales paid a visit to Wales on Tuesday. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

William and Kate made a few stops during their Tuesday visit to Wales, which is one of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom, beginning with an event at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Holyhead Lifeboat Station.

The royal couple greeted members of the crowd. WPA Pool / Getty Images

William sported a dark navy suit while Kate wore a knee-length red coat and wide-legged black trousers as they greeted crew members, volunteers and members of the public at Holyhead, one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast.

During their visit, the couple accepted flowers from well-wishers and greeted children in the crowd.

The prince and princess stopped to accept flowers from a young crowd member during their visit to Holyhead, Wales. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The prince and princess also met with other members of the local community, including members of the coast guard and sea cadets, at the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar.

The pair greeted children in Swansea, Wales. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Later in the afternoon, they visited the nearby town of Swansea, meeting with volunteers at St. Thomas Church.

The church provides a range of services to the local community, including serving as a food bank, providing baby supplies for parents in need, and running a nonprofit café and community training kitchen, Kensington Palace said in a news release.

William is now using a title previously held by his father, King Charles III. And Kate's title was once famously held by William’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Earlier this month, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said that Kate “appreciates the history associated with this role” but will “understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

“The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time,” the spokesperson said. “The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously.”