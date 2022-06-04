Prince George and Princess Charlotte visit Wales with their parents for Platinum Jubilee

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and two of their children were all smiles during an appearance in Wales on Saturday, June 4.

William and the former Kate Middleton visited Cardiff Castle with their two eldest children Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Prince Louis, 4, was not in attendance.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

During the visit, the family met with the crew and performers who will be involved with the concert held at the castle on Saturday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which honors the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

William, George, and Charlotte all wore coordinating blue ensembles for the occasion. The father-son duo wore almost identical navy suits with a light blue button down sans a tie paired with brown shoes.

Underneath her navy coat, Charlotte wore a white and light blue printed dress, to match her white socks and blue Mary Jane style shoes.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte hold flowers during a visit to Cardiff Castle, with their mother visible in the background. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The duchess took a similar approach, donning a navy blue dress with matching pointed toe pumps underneath her bright red long coat. The former Kate Middleton had her hair tied back into a ponytail, showing off her simple makeup and a pair of gold earrings.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Cardiff Castle in a long red coat, navy dress and matching pumps. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Over three decades ago, when William was George’s age, the prince had his first official royal engagement in Wales in March 1991 alongside his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities began on Thursday, June 2 and will run through Sunday, June 5 to celebrate the milestone that no other British monarch has reached.

While there have been several celebrations already throughout 2022, the Platinum Jubilee kicked off on June 2 with the Trooping the Color, which is a ceremonial parade honoring the queen’s birthday. Though the queen actually turned 96 on April 21, it is tradition to celebrate an official birthday in the summer in case a monarch’s birthday falls in the colder months.

The queen appeared on the balcony twice at Buckingham Palace during the parade, the second time with several working members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children who appeared in the parade as well, and Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

On Friday, June 3 for the second day of festivities, a National Service of Thanksgiving was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London for the queen, though she was not herself in attendance.

While the queen stayed at Windsor Castle to rest after the prior day’s activities, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the celebration after they were absent from the balcony at Buckingham Palace due to stepping back from their royal duties as senior members of the royal family.

On Saturday, the first party of the Platinum Jubilee will take place in the evening with a star-studded concert that will include performances by Queen and Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, and Diana Ross. On Sunday, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place, looking back at her seven decades on the throne.

