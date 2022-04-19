Prince Harry on ‘great’ surprise visit to see grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry shared a few details from his meeting with Queen Elizabeth last week, saying it was “great” to see his grandmother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex passed through the U.K. on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, paying a surprise visit to the British monarch, who turns 96 this week.

Prince Harry told the BBC that the queen “had plenty of messages for Team U.K.," which he already passed onto "most of them."

"I’m sure she’d love to be here if she could," the prince continued, saying that it was "great" to see her.

Harry, 37, also saw his father, Prince Charles, during his brief visit to the U.K. with his wife, the former Meghan Markle. The couple reportedly traveled from Los Angeles without their children, 10-month-old Lilibet and Archie, who turns 3 next month.

This was the couple’s first joint visit to the U.K. since announcing they were stepping back from their royal duties and beginning a new life together in California in 2020.

Prince Harry has made a few solo visits to the U.K. over the past two years, including attending Prince Philip’s funeral last April. He also joined his brother, Prince William, for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

The queen has stepped back from many of her public duties following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in February. She did not attend Easter services with other members of the royal family on Sunday, and she was also absent from the traditional Maundy Thursday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Easter weekend at the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military service members and veterans.

The couple shared a kiss on stage during the opening ceremony for the Games on Saturday as the crowd applauded.

The prince also shared a sweet anecdote about their son, Archie, noting that the toddler wants to be an astronaut or a pilot when he grows up.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today,” he said.

Prince Harry will open up about life in the United States with the former Megan Markle and their two children — as well as the couple’s surprise visit to the queen — in an upcoming, exclusive interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.