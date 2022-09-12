Prince Harry remembers ‘Granny’ Queen Elizabeth in moving statement

Prince Harry is grieving the loss of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II following news of her death at age 96 on Sept. 8.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry wrote in a statement posted on the website for Archewell, the multimedia organization he started with his wife, the former Meghan Markle.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Harry, who reunited with brother Prince William on Sept. 10 at a memorial for the queen, reflected on the deep bond he shared with his grandmother and the memories he holds dear.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Trooping the Colour on June 11, 1988. John Shelley Collection / Avalon / Getty Images

He also voiced his appreciation for all the queen's efforts in her lifetime.

"Thank you for your commitment to service," he wrote. "Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Shortly after the Buckingham Palace released a statement on Sept. 8 that the queen's doctors were “concerned” for her health, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the couple were traveling “separately but in co-ordination with other family members” to Scotland to be by her side.

Harry was pictured arriving at Balmoral Castle during the afternoon.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022. Andrew Milligan / PA Images via Getty Images

He had been visiting Europe this week, marking his first public appearance across the pond since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle were scheduled to attend the WellChild awards in west London before learning about the queen’s decline in health.

Elizabeth’s death brings changes to the titles of some members of the royal family, however, Harry’s position will stay the same.

“Nothing changes as far as he’s concerned,” British historian Andrew Roberts told TODAY.

Eldest brother Prince William, 40, has inherited his father’s former title of Prince of Wales. He was previously referred to as the Duke of Cambridge.

As for the former Prince Charles, he is now known as King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, is now the queen consort, which the queen said was her “sincere wish” for her daughter-in-law earlier this year.

The new king, 73, called his mother’s death “the greatest sadness” in a statement shared on the royal family’s official social media platforms.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” he said on Thursday. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

King Charles added, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

During his inaugural address as king on Sept. 8, he also spoke about Harry and his wife.

“I want to also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.

The remarks took some by surprise, given the rumored rift in the royal family.

“Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under, stuff happens, but we’re brothers," Harry said in 2019. “We’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”