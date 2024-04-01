Powerball jackpot at almost $1 billion after no winner in latest drawing

The Powerball jackpot is now almost at $1 billion — and no, this is not an April Fools’ joke.

The prize swelled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers, according to a news release. The Powerball multiplier was at 3x, skyrocketing the prize to $975 million for the upcoming drawing Monday night. If a winner is selected, this will be the fifth-largest prize in Powerball’s history.

A person shows his Powerball ticket in Renfrew, Pa., on Nov. 7, 2022. Keith Srakocic / AP file

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Jan. 1 for $842.4 million by a ticket in Michigan. The record Powerball jackpot is $2.04 billion, a prize won by a ticket in California in 2022.

The sole winner of a jackpot can choose to be paid in a lump sum or through an annuity for the full amount, with annual payments over 30 years. Powerball’s lump sum payment is estimated at $471.7 million right now.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com.