Pilot threatens to ‘intentionally crash’ into Mississippi Walmart

A pilot who was threatening to “intentionally crash” into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, Saturday morning is now circling a nearby community.

Authorities in Tupelo were notified of the plane, believed to be a King Air type, around 5 a.m. The pilot circled around for hours before moving north toward the Benton area, police said in a Facebook update.

The Tupelo Police Department said in an earlier news release that officers had “been able to begin talking with the pilot directly.”

The department had warned residents to evacuate a Walmart and the nearby area. A Walmart spokesperson said the store is closed and fully evacuated.

Local, state and federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, are monitoring the situation.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter that “state law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.