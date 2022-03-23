Police release new photos of hotel room where Bob Saget died

More than 50 photos of the Florida hotel room where Bob Saget's body was discovered in January have been released by authorities, showing details of the room where investigators say he suffered a fatal blow to the head.

The photos from Saget's room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando were taken by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shortly after the body of the 65-year-old comedian and "Full House" star was discovered on Jan. 9.

Investigators believe he fractured his skull, possibly by hitting his head on the padded headboard pictured in the photos, or on the carpeted floor, before drifting off to sleep.

A photo released by police shows of Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room shows a padded headboard on a bed where the comedian may have hit his head, according to investigators. Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The photos show unopened alcohol on the minibar, juice in the trash and a bottle of water on the nightstand. Police have previously said that drugs and alcohol were not involved in Saget's death.

Other photos show Saget's clothing hanging in the closet next to a pair of sneakers on the floor, a thermostat set to 74 degrees, rental car keys, toiletry items and a garbage can with masks in it.

A photo of the closet in Saget's hotel room showed clothes on hangers and shoes on the floor. Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities also released recorded interviews and photos from people who spent time with Saget shortly before he died. Saget was found in the room a day after performing at a comedy show in Jacksonville.

Ritz-Carlton valet Orlando Nunez took a selfie with Saget just hours before the comedian's death.

"He seemed fine as he was — me speaking to him for that small period of time," Nunez said in an audio interview released by police. "He just seemed fine."

Authorities released more than 50 photos of Saget's hotel room taken after his body was found on Jan. 9 by police. Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Others who interacted with Saget before his death told police in the audio interviews that he seemed to be in great spirits and nothing seemed off.

A report by a medical examiner following an autopsy confirmed Saget's death as accidental head trauma, and a follow-up statement on Feb. 10 by medical examiner Joshua Stephany said the actor died as a “result of blunt head trauma” and his injuries were likely “incurred from an unwitnessed fall.”

Stephany said the injury was “most likely caused by something hard, covered by something soft.” Countertops, tables, night stands, and other hard furniture were ruled out, while the headboard and carpet are considered possibilities for where he hit his head.

Investigators said last week they were unable to make a “definitive conclusion” about exactly how Saget died.

A judge granted Saget's family a permanent injunction on March 14 to block the release of his death investigation records after his widow, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in February. The family said in court documents that they would "suffer irreparable harm” if the records were publicly released.

