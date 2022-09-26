Photo of Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place with Prince Philip revealed by the palace

Buckingham Palace has shared a look at the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the wake of her internment last week.

The palace released a photo on Sept. 24 of the new ledger stone installed into the floor of the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel.

The hand-carved Belgian black marble slab is inscribed with the names of Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, and those of her parents, George VI and Elizabeth, with the dates of their births and deaths.

The ledger stone replaces the previous one that just had the names and birth and death dates of the queen's parents.

A garter star separates the names of Elizabeth and Philip and her parents, symbolizing the Order of the Garter. All four royals were members of the most senior order of British chivalry, which was founded by King Edward III in 1348.

The Order of the Garter is dedicated to England's patron saint, St. George, and its spiritual home is St. George's Chapel, according to the royal family's website.

Windsor Castle has been closed since Sept. 8 but will reopen to the public on Sept. 29 to allow the general public to view the queen's final resting place.

Elizabeth died at 96 and was laid to rest on Sept. 19 in a private burial service in the King George VI Memorial Chapel that followed a public service earlier that morning at St. George’s Chapel.