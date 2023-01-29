Husband of mom accused of killing their children shares emotional statement about his wife

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 988, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Patrick Clancy, the husband of the Massachusetts mom accused of killing their children, is asking the public to forgive his wife.

On Jan. 25, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz posted on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of strangling her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son before attempting suicide in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home.

Two days later, prosecutors confirmed that Clancy’s third child, an 8-month-old baby boy, had also died. On Jan. 25, Cruz said at a press conference that the infant had been hospitalized with "evidence of harm." Prosecutors did not share more information about how the baby boy died.

Following his children’s deaths, Patrick Clancy released an emotional statement, shared by NBC Boston on Jan. 28, in which he mourned their loss and asked that people forgive his wife.

He began his statement by expressing his gratitude for the love and support he has received from friends and strangers throughout his community.

“A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you,” he said. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat.”

He said that he feels “completely lost” without Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months old.

“My family was the best thing that ever happened to me. I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan,” he said.

Patrick Clancy recalled all the beautiful memories he shared with his children throughout the years and how Callan particularly was always able to cheer him up during a bad day.

“Perhaps that’s why he held on a little longer — to spare me whatever pain he could," he said. "As excruciating as it was, I was fortunate and grateful to feel his warmth until his very last moment. Faith is my only hope of believing he felt mine.”

Toward the end of Patrick Clancy’s statement, the father spoke about his wife and their relationship.

“Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened,” he said.

The statement did not include more details about Lindsay Clancy’s “condition.”

“She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father,” he said.

NBC Boston confirmed with a representative for Massachusetts General Hospital that Lindsay Clancy worked there.

Patrick Clancy continued, “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

He then thanked all the health care workers and Duxbury fire and police department involved with the case.

In Cruz’s Twitter post about Lindsay Clancy’s arrest, he said she is currently under police custody and facing two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the deaths of Cora and Dawson.

On Jan. 29, NBC News reported that a spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said that there have been no new charges filed against Lindsay Clancy after the death of her 8-month-old son. The spokesperson also said that she is still hospitalized and that an arraignment has not been scheduled at this time.

NBC Boston reported on Jan. 24 that Patrick Clancy called police to report that his wife had attempted to commit suicide. At the Massachusetts house, officials found the three children unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma, according to Cruz.

Cora and Dawson were later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said that it appeared Lindsay Clancy had strangled the two children before cutting herself and jumping out of a window.