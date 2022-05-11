A passenger with no flying experience sprung into action and made a miraculous landing when their pilot suffered a medical emergency midair.

After noticing something was wrong with the pilot, the passenger — whose name has not been released — went into the cockpit of the single-engine Cessna 208 and contacted air traffic control in Fort Pierce, Florida, telling them about the situation onboard the small plane.

The whole exchange was recorded on LiveATC audio.

“I’ve got a serious situation here, my pilot has gone incoherent," he said on the radio. "I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

When asked what his position was, the passenger responded, "I have no idea. I see the coast of Florida in front of me and I have no idea."

A small aircraft stands on the runway at Palm Beach International Airport. TODAY

The controller started assisting the passenger and told him to "try and hold the wings level" and see if he could start descending the plane.

The passenger responded to the controller saying that he was already descending the plane at "550 feet a minute." Then, the controller instructed, "Maintain wings level and just try to follow the coast, either north or southbound. We're trying to locate you."

After a little bit of back and forth, the controller decided to get in contact with Air Traffic Control at the Palm Beach International Airport. They were able to find the plane on their radar and identified its location as 20 miles east of Boca Raton, Florida.

Air traffic controlled continued to talk the passenger through a safe landing at Palm Beach International Airport, and the plane was safely on the ground around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the FAA confirmed in a statement to TODAY.

Palm Beach International Airport air traffic controllers reported that the passenger "did a great job" with "no flying experience."

The condition of the pilot is still unknown.