Orlando amusement ride will be shut down after teen fell to his death

Eight months after a 14-year-old boy fell to his death from an Orlando, Florida, thrill ride that takes people 430 feet up in the air, the amusement park behind the attraction will shut it down.

On Oct. 6, Orlando Slingshot, the operator of the Orlando FreeFall at Icon Park, announced the decision in a statement noting it came as a result of Tyre Sampson’s March 24 death.

Ritchie Armstrong of Orlando Slingshot, who leases land from Icon Park, commented on the decision to remove the ride.

“We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall,” said Armstrong and Orlando Slingshot.

In tandem with the decision to remove FreeFall, Orlando SlingShot announced that it would create a scholarship in the late student and football player’s name.

Icon Park also released a statement, adding, “Tyre’s death is a tragedy that we will never forget. As the landlord, Icon Park welcomes and appreciates Orlando Slingshot’s decision to take down the ride.”

Sampson was visiting from Missouri when the fatal incident on the FreeFall took place. The attraction carries passengers 430 feet up into the air before dropping them back to the ground at 75 miles per hour. After his death, authorities determined that Sampson slipped out of his seat and died from the injuries he sustained while falling from the ride.

Bystander video of the incident captured Sampson as he boarded the right and then later fell. In the video, an attendant can be seen shouting to a passenger and asking as the ride begins if he checked his seatbelt. “Nope,” says a voice in the video. Seconds later, Sampson can be seen falling from the ride.

Nearly a month later, Sampson’s family filed a wrongful death suit.

Details regarding the scholarship and timeline for taking down FreeFall are forthcoming.