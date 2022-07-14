Oregon football player, 22, dies after falling on rock slides and hitting his head

Spencer Webb, a junior tight end on the University of Oregon football team, died Wednesday after falling on rock slides and hitting his head, police and school officials said.

Webb, 22, was found about 100 yards down a steep trail in Triangle Lake, about 35 miles away from campus. People at the scene as well as paramedics were unable to revive him, the Lane County Sherriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies who arrived at the scene at 2:30 p.m. after a report of an injured person learned that Webb had fallen and struck his head on rock slides west of Triangle Lake.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play and Webb’s death appears to be accidental.

Authorities did not identify Webb in their statement, but Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning confirmed it was Webb.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Lanning tweeted. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

Webb, a native of Sacramento, California, finished with 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown this past season.

"RIP brother. Fly high," Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth tweeted along with a highlight of Webb making a touchdown catch.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, a former Oregon star, tweeted that Webb was "a great young man with a promising future gone too soon."

His tragic death was also felt in his hometown.

“It’s a big loss for everybody, just truly unbelievable,” said Terrance Leonard, a longtime coach in the Sacramento area and a friend of Webb's family, told The Sacramento Bee. “Spence was like a son to me. He played with great energy. He was such a nice kid. He had a great personality.”