One of 2 men sought in Canada stabbing attacks found dead

One of two men suspected in stabbing attacks in Canada that killed 10 people has been found dead, police said Monday.

The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan at 11:30 a.m., Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said.

Damien Sanderson and his brother Myles Sanderson have been named suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people that occurred Sunday.

Myles Sanderson, 30, may be injured but that has not been confirmed, Blackmore said at a news conference.

“We do want the public to know this as there is a possibility he may seek medical attention,” Blackmore said. “It does not mean he is not still dangerous.”

Damien Sanderson had visible injuries that are not believed self-inflicted, Blackmore said. A cause of death will be determined at a later date she said.

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com. This is a developing story, check back for updates.