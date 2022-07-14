Officials warn of ‘new normal’ following second shark attack at Long Island beach

A shark attack at a New York beach temporarily shut down swimming on Wednesday morning.

According to NBC New York, a shark left an unidentified 41-year-old paddleboarder with a four-inch gash to his leg while in the water of Smith Point Beach in Suffolk County, New York.

During a news conference, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the victim identified the shark as a 4-foot-long tiger shark. After being knocked off of his paddleboard and bitten, the man defended himself by punching the shark.

Bellone said that it was by good fortune that just as the shark circled back to the victim, a wave carried him to safety at the shore.

Officials responded to the incident around 7:30. a.m. on Wednesday and took the paddleboarder to the hospital.

In a social media post shared soon after the incident, Suffolk County Parks notified visitors that swimming would be suspended due to dangerous marine life activity.

“Notice for Smith Point Beach: Swimming has been suspended at this time due to dangerous marine life activity on Wednesday, July 13, 2022,” the notification read.

Wednesday’s attack is the second to occur at the beach this year. Less than two weeks ago, a lifeguard participating in a training exercise was also bitten by a shark. At the time of the attack, the lifeguard was playing the part of a victim in a training exercise when the shark attacked and bit him in the chest.

“To have two of these incidents happen for us for this facility for this beach is unprecedented,” Bellone said, adding that they have not closed the beach to swimming since opening the park in 1959.

“So to have a second incident like this certainly is not something we would expect. I think it is an indication, however, that what we’re looking at is something of a new normal in that sharks, these tiger sharks, are just a little bit too close to the shore...

“Of course, you’re interacting with marine life whenever you are out in the ocean, but they’re close to the shore now, and those contacts, those interactions, with humans and sharks may increase.”

In addition to warning against going into open waters without lifeguards on duty — particularly during dusk and dawn periods — Bellone told swimmers to steer clear of waters if bleeding and to avoid wearing shiny objects like jewelry.