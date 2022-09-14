Northeastern University employee injured after package detonates on campus

A university employee in Boston was injured Tuesday after opening a package that had been delivered to the school detonated, school officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at Northeastern University’s main campus, causing minor injuries, a school spokesperson said in a statement.

The building where the detonation occurred, Holmes Hall, was evacuated, and the Boston Police Department’s bomb squad was investigating, the school said.

The FBI was assisting with the investigation, an agency spokesperson said.

Additional details about the explosion weren’t immediately available.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.