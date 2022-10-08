Lynette Romero is doing OK.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Romero addressed her fans on Facebook Live and talked about her new job at KNBC in Los Angeles, as well as how her former co-anchor and friend Mark Mester is doing.

“I know that a lot of you are asking a lot of questions. Why did I leave? How is Mark? All of those things.” she said. “I will tell you that Mark and I talk every day. I’m respecting him. He’s respecting me and our privacy and all those things."

"We will talk about all these things at some point. This is not the time or the place so I know you guys will respect that," Romero continued. "He is well and taking care of himself and he's going to be doing amazing things. I'm sure of it because he’s an amazing person. We will always be friends and we will talk more about all of those things later.”

Romero then gave fans a tour of her new workspace and said that she's a little scared to start her new job as an anchor for "Today in LA" on Oct. 10.

“I don’t want to screw up. I want to do a good job,” she said. “You want to be worthy. I’m going to work really hard for you guys and these guys. Put me in coach. I’m ready.”

On Sept. 14, KTLA announced that Romero was going to leave their station after spending more than two decades there.

The following weekend, on Sept. 17, Mester went on air to talk about Romero's departure, and during his monologue, he appeared to go off-script to criticize the station for not giving Romero a proper farewell.

“I want to start off right now by offering up an apology to you. What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry,” Mester said at the time. “I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero. I love you so much, you literally are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.”

On Sept. 23, Irving, Texas-based Nexstar Media Group Inc., which owns CW-affiliate Channel 5 in southern California, confirmed in a statement that Mester was "no longer employed by KTLA."

"As this is a personnel matter, we will decline further comment," they said.