A newly released surveillance video shows former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White checking out of a local hotel on the day she disappeared with a prison inmate last month.

A camera inside a Quality Inn shows White, 56, checking out of the hotel 10 days ago. The scene occurred just hours before authorities say she and accused murderer Casey White, 38, vanished on April 29 when she was transporting the convicted felon from Lauderdale County Jail.

In the week leading up to their disappearance, Vicky White went to a Kohl's store and bought men's clothing and then visited an adult sex toys store, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

"We just confirmed that this was well-planned and thought out," Singleton told NBC News correspondent Sam Brock on TODAY Monday. "Obviously, she bought some clothes for him. The adult store thing? I don’t know what that was about.”

The manhunt for the duo is now entering its second full week. An orange 2007 Ford Edge that authorities say Vicky White bought before the two disappeared was found last week in a rural area of Williamson County, Tennessee.

The vehicle was found abandoned and was taken to a towing lot for a week before investigators realized the two had disappeared together.

"I really had hoped that we would have had them in a couple of days, three days max," Singleton said.

Vicky White, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's department with a spotless record, filed retirement papers the day before she disappeared. She also sold her house for well below market value five weeks earlier, authorities said.

She and Casey White (no relation) had a "special relationship" that went on for at least two years and included her calling him while he was in prison, according to police.

Casey White's former attorney warned that the 6-foot-9 felon is likely off his medication. White was serving a 75-year sentence for a number of violent crimes and also has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman.

“Casey is someone who suffers from mental illness," attorney Dale Bryant said on TODAY. "When he is not on his medications, he has a tendency to self medicate by using methamphetamine. And if you have seen, Casey is 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9, about 300 pounds. So that makes Casey a danger when he’s off his medications."

The getaway car found in Tennessee is now headed back to Florence, Alabama, to be examined by investigators. Authorities are also now looking into the possibility that Vicky White could have had help from a former prison inmate or someone else.